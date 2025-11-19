Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump rambles about eggs and windmills in bizarre speech

Trump screams 'eggs' during rambling speech to Saudis
  • Donald Trump spoke at a U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum, claiming his initial nine months in office were the most successful of any president.
  • He acknowledged he might face criticism from his conservative supporters for advocating H-1B visas, stating it was still “MAGA.”
  • Trump also suggested Georgetown University Law School cancelled his daughter Tiffany's graduation due to her academic achievements and surname, rather than the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • The president then went on a rambling speech where he blasted his political opponents, eggs, and windmills as a “disaster” that ruin locations and cause countries to go bankrupt, advocating for fossil fuels and nuclear power instead.
  • In his remarks, Trump said he was “all for climate change,” before calling it a “little conspiracy” and claiming the world had become cooler despite predictions of burning up.
In full

