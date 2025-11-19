Trump announces sale of F-35 jets to Saudi Arabia in major policy shift
- Donald Trump announced the sale of F-35 jets to Saudi Arabia during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's (MBS) visit to the White House.
- The visit marked the first meeting between the leaders since the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which had previously strained relations.
- MBS indicated Saudi Arabia's interest in joining the 2020 Abraham Accords to normalize relations with Israel, provided there is a clear path to a two-state solution for Palestine.
- The crown prince announced Saudi Arabia was committed to increasing its investments in the U.S. to $1 trillion, up from the initial $600 billion.
- Sales of F-35 jets to Saudi Arabia mark a major policy shift, while also having a significant impact on the balance of military power in the Middle East, particularly in an era of high tensions between Israel and its neighbors.