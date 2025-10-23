Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump administration imposes new sanctions on Russia, targeting oil companies

Putin-Trump Budapest Meeting Canceled After Russia Rejects Ceasefire
  • The Trump administration has imposed new, harsh sanctions on Russia, targeting its two largest petroleum-producing companies, Rosneft and Lukoil.
  • The Treasury Department stated these measures are a result of Russia’s lack of serious commitment to a peace process and Vladimir Putin’s refusal to end the war in Ukraine.
  • Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the sanctions, calling for an immediate ceasefire and urging American allies to join the effort.
  • The president confirmed the “massive” sanctions, expressing hope they would push both Putin and Zelensky to become “reasonable” and lead to a swift settlement.
  • These new sanctions follow the White House's decision to scrap plans for a meeting between the president and Putin, as Russia would not agree to relinquish its claim over the entire Donbas province.
