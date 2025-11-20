Trump posts bizarre AI-generated video of him playing football with Ronaldo
- Donald Trump shared an AI-generated video of himself playing football with Cristiano Ronaldo in the White House.
- The clip was posted on Truth Social after Trump dined with the Portuguese footballer and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday.
- The bizarre scene is set in the Oval Office, showing Trump and Ronaldo heading a ball that descends from the ceiling.
- An AI-generated Trump is depicted spinning around to intercept the ball.
- The AI-generated Trump then kicks the ball directly at the viewer.