Trump defends Rob Reiner post despite outrage from both sides of the aisle
- President Donald Trump isn’t backing down from his comments about director Rob Reiner’s death and he doubled down on his insults Monday.
- Trump blamed Reiner’s death on “Trump Derangement Syndrome” in a Truth Social post after Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found dead in their Los Angeles home Sunday.
- The post immediately led to backlash from both Democrats and Republicans, and the president was urged to delete it, but Trump stood by his remarks when asked about the post at an unrelated event at the White House, saying, “Well, I wasn't a fan of his at all. He was a deranged person as far as Trump is concerned.”
- He went on to say, “You know, the Russia hoax, he was one of the people behind it. I think he hurt himself career wise. He became like a deranged person, Trump Derangement Syndrome. So I was not a fan of Rob Reiner at all, in any way, shape or form. I thought he was very bad for our country."
- The Reiners’ son, Nick, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held without bail.