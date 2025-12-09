Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump caught criticising Republicans on hot mic over ‘blue slip’ tradition

Trump caught on hot mic berating Republicans over appointment hold ups
  • Donald Trump was recorded on a hot mic criticising Republicans for delays in US attorney appointments.
  • The incident occurred on Monday, 8 December 2025, after he announced a $12 billion aid package for farmers.
  • Trump expressed frustration, stating he could not appoint anyone and that appointees' terms had expired, leading to defaults.
  • He advocates for abolishing the 'blue slip' tradition, which allows senators to object to presidential judicial appointments in their state.
  • This follows his nominee for US attorney in New Jersey, Alina Habba, being blocked by Democrat senators.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in