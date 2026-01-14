Trump calls Renee Good ‘wonderful’ but her actions ‘pretty rough’
- Donald Trump commented on the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, describing her actions as "pretty tough" but suggesting she was likely a "wonderful person" during a CBS Evening News interview with Tony Dokoupil on Tuesday.
- Trump also criticized Jerome Powell, head of the Federal Reserve, over the multi-billion dollar renovation of the Fed's headquarters, calling Powell "either corrupt or incompetent".
- He issued a warning to Iranian officials regarding the killing of thousands of anti-government protesters, stating that such actions "will not work out good" for them.
- Trump praised the U.S. economy, claiming it is the strongest in the country's history with low inflation, despite recent Consumer Price Index figures showing a slight acceleration.
- Earlier Tuesday, Trump boasted about the state of the economy under his administration during his Detroit Economic Club speech, asserting that he had “defeated” inflation and growth was booming.