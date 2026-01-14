Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump calls Renee Good ‘wonderful’ but her actions ‘pretty rough’

President Trump on his economic policy
  • Donald Trump commented on the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, describing her actions as "pretty tough" but suggesting she was likely a "wonderful person" during a CBS Evening News interview with Tony Dokoupil on Tuesday.
  • Trump also criticized Jerome Powell, head of the Federal Reserve, over the multi-billion dollar renovation of the Fed's headquarters, calling Powell "either corrupt or incompetent".
  • He issued a warning to Iranian officials regarding the killing of thousands of anti-government protesters, stating that such actions "will not work out good" for them.
  • Trump praised the U.S. economy, claiming it is the strongest in the country's history with low inflation, despite recent Consumer Price Index figures showing a slight acceleration.
  • Earlier Tuesday, Trump boasted about the state of the economy under his administration during his Detroit Economic Club speech, asserting that he had “defeated” inflation and growth was booming.
In full

