Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Nine in 10 US refugee admissions could be reserved for white South Africans – report

Related: Trump has tense argument with South Africa's president over claims of 'genocide'
  • The Trump administration is considering plans to drastically slash annual refugee admissions to 7,500, a significant reduction from the 125,000 under the previous administration.
  • A substantial majority, up to 93 per cent, of these limited admissions would be reserved for white South Africans, known as Afrikaners, according to the Washington Post.
  • The State Department reportedly aims to resettle thousands of Afrikaners, with hundreds already admitted, despite South African officials rejecting claims of discrimination against them.
  • Proposed changes would also prioritize English speakers and Europeans, including those expressing 'populist' views, and require refugees to align with the president's objectives and undergo assimilation classes.
  • These overhauls include diverting over $250 million from refugee services and are criticised by advocacy groups for endangering vulnerable people globally.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in