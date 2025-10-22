Nine in 10 US refugee admissions could be reserved for white South Africans – report
- The Trump administration is considering plans to drastically slash annual refugee admissions to 7,500, a significant reduction from the 125,000 under the previous administration.
- A substantial majority, up to 93 per cent, of these limited admissions would be reserved for white South Africans, known as Afrikaners, according to the Washington Post.
- The State Department reportedly aims to resettle thousands of Afrikaners, with hundreds already admitted, despite South African officials rejecting claims of discrimination against them.
- Proposed changes would also prioritize English speakers and Europeans, including those expressing 'populist' views, and require refugees to align with the president's objectives and undergo assimilation classes.
- These overhauls include diverting over $250 million from refugee services and are criticised by advocacy groups for endangering vulnerable people globally.