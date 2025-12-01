Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Fears that Trump’s Ukraine peace proposal would pardon Putin for war crimes

Putin: Russia will achieve its goals in Ukraine by force unless Kyiv withdraws
  • Concerns are growing in Europe over a US proposal suggesting a 'full amnesty for actions committed during the war' for Russia in Ukraine.
  • Michael McGrath, the European Commissioner for Justice and Democracy, stated that Russia must be held accountable for alleged war crimes and the EU will not allow impunity.
  • McGrath warned that allowing Russia to escape prosecution would be a 'historic mistake' and would encourage future aggression.
  • Ukraine's prosecutors have opened over 178,000 investigations into suspected Russian crimes since the invasion began.
  • Both the European Court of Human Rights and a United Nations commission have delivered damning judgments and reported on Russia's crimes against humanity and war crimes in Ukraine.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in