Trump praises Putin for ‘keeping his word’ despite huge attack on Ukraine
- US president Donald Trump claimed Vladimir Putin "kept his word" by pausing attacks on major Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure for one week.
- Trump's comments followed one of the war's biggest aerial attacks on Kyiv, which included a record number of ballistic missiles, shortly after the supposed ceasefire.
- The large-scale assault occurred just before the second round of three-way peace talks between Ukrainian, Russian, and US delegations in Abu Dhabi.
- Trump refused to criticise Putin, stating he wants the Russian leader "to end the war," and justified the pause as having been for a specific week-long period.
- Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of exploiting Trump's ceasefire request to stockpile munitions and confirmed the attack would alter Ukraine's approach to the ongoing peace talks.
