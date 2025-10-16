Trump to meet with Putin again after Zelensky White House visit
- US President Donald Trump said he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest to discuss an end to the war in Ukraine.
- He said Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet with Russian officials next week, followed by a summit between the US president and Putin.
- Trump made the announcement after a phone call with Putin Thursday, which he said was lengthy.
- Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is due to meet Trump at the White House Friday to seek increased military support for Ukraine, including long-range Tomahawk missiles.
- Trump has expressed frustration with Putin's ongoing attacks and said he could supply the weapons to Ukraine if Russia doesn’t come to the negotiating table to end the war.