Trump to meet with Putin again after Zelensky White House visit

Zelensky says preparations underway for his White House meeting with Trump
  • US President Donald Trump said he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest to discuss an end to the war in Ukraine.
  • He said Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet with Russian officials next week, followed by a summit between the US president and Putin.
  • Trump made the announcement after a phone call with Putin Thursday, which he said was lengthy.
  • Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is due to meet Trump at the White House Friday to seek increased military support for Ukraine, including long-range Tomahawk missiles.
  • Trump has expressed frustration with Putin's ongoing attacks and said he could supply the weapons to Ukraine if Russia doesn’t come to the negotiating table to end the war.
