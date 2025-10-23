Moscow says Trump’s sanctions are an ‘act of war’ against Russia
- Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, declared the United States an adversary and labelled U.S. President Trump's recent actions on Ukraine an "act of war" against Russia.
- Medvedev criticised Trump for cancelling a planned summit with President Putin and imposing sanctions on two major Russian oil companies.
- He suggested that Trump's shift in policy meant Russia could now intensify its military actions in Ukraine without concern for negotiations.
- Russia's foreign ministry reiterated that Moscow's objectives in Ukraine remain unchanged, seeking a neutral, demilitarised state that protects Russian speakers' rights.
- The ministry also warned that U.S. sanctions were counterproductive and that any administration following previous U.S. policies would fail.