Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Zelensky denies Putin’s claim Ukraine attacked his residence with drones

Trump uses Zelensky peace talks to indulge in conspiracy theories about 2020 election and the ‘Russia hoax’
  • President Donald Trump expressed anger after Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed Ukraine attempted to attack his residence in northern Russia.
  • Trump stated he learned of the alleged attack from Putin and considered it "not good" for his efforts to broker peace in Ukraine.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky emphatically denied the claims, labelling them a deliberate lie intended to hinder progress in peace talks.
  • Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov accused Kyiv of launching 91 drones at Putin’s Valdai residence and indicated that Moscow would alter its negotiating position as a result.
  • When asked for evidence of the attack, Trump responded, "We'll find out," after describing his call with Putin as "very good."
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in