White House pulls back Trump’s plan for Putin summit on Ukraine war
- The White House has axed President Donald Trump’s plan for a summit with Vladimir Putin to discuss ending the war in Ukraine, just days after Trump announced it.
- A White House official stated there are no immediate plans for such a meeting, citing a productive call between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
- Trump had previously claimed significant progress was made after a call with Putin and announced a meeting in Budapest, a location with historical relevance to Ukraine's sovereignty.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Washington, hoping for Tomahawk missile transfers but left without them, as Trump instead advocated for a ceasefire along current lines of control.
- European leaders endorsed Trump's call for an immediate ceasefire, but also urged increased economic pressure on Russia and the use of its immobilized assets to fund Ukraine's defense.