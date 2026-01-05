Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump claims he predicted 9/11 but says no one listened to him

Trump says 9/11 would not haver happened if his warning on Bin Laden had been heeded
  • Donald Trump claimed he predicted the 9/11 attacks and warned about Osama Bin Laden in his 2000 book, “The America We Deserve.”
  • He made the statement on Air Force One, suggesting the attacks could have been prevented if U.S. officials had heeded his warning.
  • Fact checks indicate Trump's book did not contain a specific warning about Bin Laden, only a brief mention of him as a 'shadowy figure' among security threats.
  • While the book did predict a major terror attack, it did not identify Bin Laden or al-Qaeda as the potential perpetrators.
  • By 2000, fears regarding Bin Laden and al-Qaeda were public knowledge, and US intelligence agencies were already monitoring him.
