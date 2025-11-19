Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump’s ‘piggy’ comment defended by congresswoman

251119 Jimmy Kimmel Slams Trump For Calling Reporter 'Piggy'
  • Republican Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar defended Donald Trump after he told Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey to be "quiet, piggy."
  • Trump made the comment when Lucey attempted to follow up on a question about deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
  • Salazar described Trump as "picturesque" and "difficult," stating that "no one is perfect" and she focuses on his policies rather than his personality.
  • The incident is part of a pattern, with Trump having a history of denigrating female journalists, including past remarks about Megyn Kelly and accusations from Alicia Machado.
  • Bloomberg issued a statement defending its journalists, while other public figures, including California Governor Gavin Newsom and Gretchen Carlson, condemned Trump's remarks.
