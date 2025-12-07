Trump ‘privately tiring of Hegseth’ amid growing scandals
- President Donald Trump is reportedly growing weary of the ongoing controversies surrounding Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, despite publicly expressing support for him.
- Hegseth faces scrutiny over a 'double tap' strike on an alleged drug boat in the Caribbean, which some lawmakers found troubling, and his broader anti-trafficking campaign linked to 86 deaths.
- An inspector general's report also criticised Hegseth for using a Signal chat to disclose details of a Houthi strike, potentially endangering US personnel, a finding he has dismissed.
- While Trump publicly defends Hegseth, unnamed sources suggest he is privately tiring of the scandals and the dissent among some Republicans regarding the Defense Secretary.
- Despite the challenges, officials indicate Trump may keep Hegseth due to his perceived loyalty and the potential difficulty of securing a new Senate confirmation for a replacement.