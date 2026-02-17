US boat strikes see highest death count since operation began
- Eleven people were killed in a single day by US military strikes on three vessels suspected of drug smuggling in Latin American waters.
- These attacks, carried out on Monday, bring the total death toll to at least 145 individuals since the Trump administration began its campaign against “narcoterrorists” in early September.
- US Central Command stated that intelligence confirmed the vessels were on known narco-trafficking routes, releasing a video of the strikes but no direct evidence of drugs.
- Donald Trump has previously justified these assaults as a 'necessary escalation' in an 'armed conflict' with cartels, though his administration has provided scant evidence for its claims.
- Critics have raised concerns about the legality and effectiveness of the strikes, particularly as fentanyl, a major cause of overdoses, is typically trafficked overland from Mexico.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks