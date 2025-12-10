Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump criticizes Rep. Ilhan Omar and singles out Somalians at Pennsylvania rally

President Trump defending tariff push
  • President Donald Trump held a rally in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, where he delivered a speech focusing on the economy.
  • He declared that “America is winning again” and Pennsylvania is prospering, attributing these achievements to his administration.
  • Trump stated that his chief of staff, Susie Wiles, encouraged him to begin campaigning for the upcoming midterm elections, despite his assertion that he had already “won.”
  • He made controversial comments regarding Representative Ilhan Omar, asking if any Somalians were present before criticizing her.
  • Trump acknowledged that prices were too high but blamed Democrats for the situation, claiming that they are now starting to decrease.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in