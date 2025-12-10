Trump calls Democrats the ‘enemy of the working class’ at Pennsylvania rally
- Donald Trump held his first campaign-style rally in months in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, where he sought to address voter concerns about the economy.
- Trump claimed tariffs were generating significant revenue and justified a $12 billion bailout for farmers, though Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said the funds originate from the Commodity Credit Corporation.
- He also attributed high inflation to Democrats and dismissed voter concerns about rising prices as a “hoax” orchestrated by his political opponents.
- Trump expressed opposition to extending Affordable Care Act subsidies, advocating instead for direct payments to individuals to purchase health insurance.
- Recent polling indicates low approval for Trump's job performance, with many voters holding him responsible for the current economic conditions and rising costs.