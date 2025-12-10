Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump calls Democrats the ‘enemy of the working class’ at Pennsylvania rally

President Trump defending tariff push
  • Donald Trump held his first campaign-style rally in months in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, where he sought to address voter concerns about the economy.
  • Trump claimed tariffs were generating significant revenue and justified a $12 billion bailout for farmers, though Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said the funds originate from the Commodity Credit Corporation.
  • He also attributed high inflation to Democrats and dismissed voter concerns about rising prices as a “hoax” orchestrated by his political opponents.
  • Trump expressed opposition to extending Affordable Care Act subsidies, advocating instead for direct payments to individuals to purchase health insurance.
  • Recent polling indicates low approval for Trump's job performance, with many voters holding him responsible for the current economic conditions and rising costs.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in