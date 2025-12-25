Trump’s top aide left in the dark by recent pardon
- Donald Trump granted clemency to Juan Orlando Hernández, the Honduran president convicted of smuggling 400 tons of cocaine, reportedly blind siding his top White House aide.
- Trump's Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, and other senior advisers were not given advance notice of the decision to issue a "full and complete pardon" to Hernández.
- Trump justified the pardon by claiming Hernández was "treated very harshly and unfairly" and that his prosecution was a "Biden setup," despite the probe starting earlier.
- Longtime confidant Roger Stone lobbied for the pardon, and Trump admitted knowing "very little" about the case, suggesting it was influenced by political allies.
- Since returning to power in January, Trump has frequently used presidential pardons, applying this power to various individuals, including those involved in the Capitol riot, wealthy figures and politicians, often alleging political targeting.