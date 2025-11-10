Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump pardons members of his 2020 campaign legal team

  • Donald Trump has issued pardons for members of his 2020 campaign legal team, including Rudy Giuliani, Kenneth Chesebro, and Sydney Powell.
  • The pardons also extended to others involved in the “fake elector” scheme and January 6 investigations, such as Mark Meadows.
  • These individuals were pardoned for their involvement in a scheme to alter elector slates in states that voted against Trump in the 2020 presidential election.
  • The plot to supplant duly elected state electors ultimately contributed to the attempt to halt the certification of the 2020 election on January 6, 2021.
  • A notable exclusion from the pardons was Donald J. Trump himself, as indicated in the announcement.
