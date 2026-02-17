Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump family firm attempts to cash in on president’s name

Trump Seeks to Put His Name on Washington’s Dulles International Airport | Gravitas
  • The Trump Organization has filed trademark applications for Donald Trump's name to be used for airports and associated items, including passenger shuttle buses and flight suits.
  • These filings, submitted by the DTTM Operations unit, include names such as ”President Donald J. Trump International Airport” and “Donald J. Trump International Airport”.
  • The company states the applications were prompted by a Florida bill concerning the naming of Palm Beach airport and claims it seeks no profit from this specific renaming, citing protection against ”bad actors”.
  • The Trump Organization asserts that Donald Trump's name is the “most infringed trademark in the world” and that he and his family will not receive royalties for the proposed Palm Beach airport renaming.
  • Trademark lawyer Josh Gerben described these applications as “completely unprecedented” for a sitting president's private company seeking trademark rights in advance of such namings.
