Trump official says president is ‘committed’ to success of Hungary PM Orban
- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Donald Trump is deeply committed to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's success, deeming it crucial for US national interests.
- Rubio, who also serves as Donald Trump's national security adviser, indicated that US ties with Hungary were entering a 'golden era,' contingent on Orban's continued leadership.
- Orban is widely regarded by the American hard-right as an exemplar for Donald Trump's stringent immigration policies and support for Christian conservatism.
- Rubio's visit was part of a central European tour, engaging with conservative leaders like Orban and Slovakia's Fico, who maintain strong ties with Donald Trump and are critical of the European Union.
- Orban faces his most significant challenge since 2010 in an upcoming parliamentary election in April, with the outcome poised to impact Europe's conservative and far-right political movements.
