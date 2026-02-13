Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump gives update on staffer who posted racist Obama video

Trump doubles down on racist Obama video, says no staffer was fired
  • Donald Trump has confirmed he has not disciplined or fired the staffer responsible for posting a racist video on his Truth Social account.
  • The video, uploaded last Thursday, depicted Barack Obama and Michelle Obama as apes, alongside other prominent Democrats as animals.
  • Trump previously blamed an unnamed staffer and claimed he had not seen the entire video before it was posted.
  • While Trump stated he condemns the racist clip, he has not issued an apology for its publication.
  • The video has drawn widespread criticism, including from some members of Trump's own Republican party, who have called for an apology.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in