Trump gives update on staffer who posted racist Obama video
- Donald Trump has confirmed he has not disciplined or fired the staffer responsible for posting a racist video on his Truth Social account.
- The video, uploaded last Thursday, depicted Barack Obama and Michelle Obama as apes, alongside other prominent Democrats as animals.
- Trump previously blamed an unnamed staffer and claimed he had not seen the entire video before it was posted.
- While Trump stated he condemns the racist clip, he has not issued an apology for its publication.
- The video has drawn widespread criticism, including from some members of Trump's own Republican party, who have called for an apology.
