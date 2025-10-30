Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

US to test nuclear weapons for first time in 30 years

'We'll have a great understanding', says Trump as he meets with Xi in South Korea
  • Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he has instructed the Defense Department to immediately resume nuclear weapons testing.
  • Trump justified the decision by citing "other countries testing programs," despite the US observing a voluntary moratorium on nuclear explosive testing since 1992.
  • The announcement followed Russian President Vladimir Putin's claim that Russia successfully tested an atomic-powered, nuclear-capable underwater drone, Poseidon, and a nuclear-powered cruise missile.
  • Russia has not tested a nuclear weapon since 1990, and China since 1996, while the US has maintained the ability to resume tests at the Nevada National Security Site.
  • A former intelligence official, Beth Sanner, criticised the move, stating that breaking the test ban would benefit US adversaries more.
