Experts warn Trump’s nuclear testing revival could cost $100 million

Trump orders Pentagon to ‘immediately’ start testing nuclear weapons after three-decade embargo
  • Donald Trump called for the United States to resume its nuclear testing program, which has been dormant for three decades.
  • He posted on Truth Social, ordering the “Department of War” to “immediately” begin testing the U.S. nuclear stockpile “on an equal basis” with other nuclear-armed nations.
  • Experts warn that reviving the testing program would be an astronomical expense, with even a simple test potentially costing over $100 million.
  • The last American nuclear test occurred in 1992 at the Nevada Test Site, and experts highlight the significant loss of expertise since then, making resumption complex and costly.
  • While a full-scale program would take years, one expert suggested a “stunt” test, focused solely on an explosion without extensive data collection, could be ready in approximately a year.
