Trump responds to North Korea’s latest cruise missile test

Trump lands in South Korea for planned visit after North Korea fired test missiles in a show of force
  • North Korea test-fired sea-to-surface cruise missiles on Tuesday, which flew for over two hours before accurately striking targets in its western waters.
  • The launch occurred as Donald Trump and other world leaders are due to gather in South Korea for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) forum.
  • North Korea's state media reported the missiles would contribute to expanding the operational sphere of the country’s nuclear-armed military.
  • South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff detected the launch preparations and confirmed that South Korea and the US are maintaining a combined defence readiness.
  • Donald Trump downplayed the missile launches, expressing a desire to meet Kim Jong Un again, despite South Korean officials stating such a meeting is unlikely.
