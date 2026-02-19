Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump praises Nicki Minaj’s ‘so beautiful skin’ at Black History Month event

Trump praises Nicki Minaj's skin and nails at Black History Month event
  • Donald Trump used a White House Black History Month reception to defend his record on race, deny he is racist and list Black athletes and celebrities he considers "friends.”
  • Trump praised Mike Tyson’s loyalty to him and Nicki Minaj’s “so beautiful skin” while also commenting on her acrylic nails.
  • His appearance followed outrage over a video he reposted on social media depicting Barack and Michelle Obama’s faces superimposed onto apes, which was widely condemned as racist.
  • Trump has a history of controversial statements regarding the Obamas, including promoting unsubstantiated claims about Barack Obama's birth certificate.
  • Since returning to office, Trump's administration has pursued policies to eliminate anti-discrimination regulations, gut programs benefiting Black Americans, and alter history curricula by removing criticisms of slavery.
