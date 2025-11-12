Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump criticizes ‘terrible’ NFL kickoff rule during Pat McAfee show

Trump booed at NFL game
  • Donald Trump criticized the NFL's new kickoff rule, calling it “terrible” and “demeaning” during an appearance on the Pat McAfee show.
  • He argued that the rule, designed to reduce injuries, hurts the game's “pageantry” and is not actually safer.
  • The NFL's “dynamic kickoff” rule, introduced in 2024, requires defensive players to start closer to the offensive team's 40-yard line and wait for the ball to be caught or touch the ground.
  • Trump has previously voiced similar criticisms on Truth Social, describing the new kickoff as “sissy” football and bad for America and the NFL.
  • He has also criticized other NFL decisions, including the choice of Bad Bunny for the Super Bowl halftime show, and was recently booed at an NFL game.
