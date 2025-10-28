What to know about Trump’s summit with Lee Jae Myung in South Korea
- South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is scheduled to meet U.S. President Donald Trump for high-stakes discussions on trade and security, marking their second encounter in two months.
- A significant point of contention is a $350 billion investment pledge from South Korea, with Trump demanding upfront cash or equity, while Seoul proposed loans and loan guarantees.
- Trump is pressing South Korea to substantially increase its financial contribution to the cost of the U.S. military presence and raise its defence spending to 3.5 per cent of GDP.
- Discussions will also cover North Korea's nuclear programme, with Lee aiming to restart dialogue, despite Trump's previous acknowledgement of Pyongyang as a 'nuclear power'.
- The leaders will address visa issues for South Korean workers in the U.S., following recent arrests at a Hyundai Motor facility, with the U.S. pledging to improve access.