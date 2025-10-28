Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump’s request to meet with Kim Jong Un met with silence from North Korea

Trump calls AOC and Jasmine Crockett 'low IQ'
  • U.S. President Donald Trump extended an invitation to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for a meeting during his visit to South Korea.
  • Trump expressed a desire to revive previous summits, which had stalled over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons programme, and cited sanctions as potential leverage.
  • Pyongyang has maintained public radio silence regarding the invitation, although officials in Seoul have reportedly backed the overtures.
  • Kim Jong Un previously indicated an openness to talks with Trump if the U.S. dropped its demands for North Korea's denuclearisation.
  • The context is complicated by North Korea's strengthened military alliance with Russia and closer ties with China, including providing military support for Russia's war in Ukraine.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in