Trump’s bizarre vision for ‘New Gaza’ including luxury flats and tourist resorts

Donald Trump says Board of Peace can ‘do pretty much whatever we want'
  • Donald Trump launched a "Board of Peace" for Gaza at a signing ceremony in Davos, aiming to demilitarise the region and serve as a global conflict mediation body.
  • The initiative, which Trump will chair, controversially extended invitations to Vladimir Putin and Benjamin Netanyahu, drawing backlash from Washington's allies.
  • Tony Blair was named to the board, but the UK, France, and Germany have refused to join, with the UK citing concerns over Putin's involvement.
  • Approximately 35 countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and Turkey, have committed to the board, and Russia has pledged $1bn.
  • Trump claimed the board's vision for ending the Gaza conflict was unanimously adopted by the UN Security Council, leading to a ceasefire and increased humanitarian aid.
