Protests at White House as Trump meets with Netanyahu for Iran talks
- Protesters demonstrated near the White House Wednesday as President Donald Trump hosted Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu in his seventh visit since Trump returned to power last January.
- Fake blood could be seen on the hands of one protester who wore a Netanyahu mask and carried giant missile props. Other demonstrators waved flags and signs protesting the war in Gaza.
- The world leaders met to discuss an agreement with Iran over its nuclear program, with Netanyahu aiming to prevent a rushed deal.
- After the meeting, Trump said on Truth Social that while no definitive decisions were made, negotiations with Iran would continue to pursue a “good deal” preventing nuclear weapons and missiles.
- Trump previously threatened to strike Iran over its mass killing of protesters in the country, and he sent an armada including a warship to the Middle East.
