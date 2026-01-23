Trump attacked over claims NATO troops ‘stayed off the front lines’ in Afghanistan
- Donald Trump criticised NATO troops, claiming they stayed "a little off the front lines" during the war in Afghanistan.
- Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey condemned Trump's remarks, highlighting the 457 British service personnel killed and questioning Trump's right to comment given his avoidance of military service.
- Conservative MP Ben Obese-Jecty and Labour's Dame Emily Thornberry also criticised Trump, calling his comments an "insult" to those who served and their families.
- The UK suffered the second-highest number of military deaths in Afghanistan, with 457 personnel killed, following the US.
- NATO invoked its collective security provisions under Article 5 to support the US after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.