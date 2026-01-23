Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump attacked over claims NATO troops ‘stayed off the front lines’ in Afghanistan

Donald Trump claimed Nato forces had stayed away from combat in Afghanistan, despite suffering more than 1,000 casualties. (Leon Neal/PA)
  • Donald Trump criticised NATO troops, claiming they stayed "a little off the front lines" during the war in Afghanistan.
  • Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey condemned Trump's remarks, highlighting the 457 British service personnel killed and questioning Trump's right to comment given his avoidance of military service.
  • Conservative MP Ben Obese-Jecty and Labour's Dame Emily Thornberry also criticised Trump, calling his comments an "insult" to those who served and their families.
  • The UK suffered the second-highest number of military deaths in Afghanistan, with 457 personnel killed, following the US.
  • NATO invoked its collective security provisions under Article 5 to support the US after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
In full

