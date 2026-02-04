Trump doubles down on call to ‘nationalize’ US elections amid corruption claim
- Donald Trump has reiterated his call for the federal government to "nationalize" US elections, arguing that some states are too corrupt to conduct their own polls.
- He specifically named cities such as Detroit, Philadelphia, and Atlanta, which voted Democrat in 2020, as examples of places where he believes election integrity is compromised.
- Trump's suggestion follows previous comments where he urged Republicans to "take over" voting in 15 states, despite no legal challenges to the 2020 election outcome holding up in court.
- Democrats, including Senator Chuck Schumer and Senator Bernie Sanders, have strongly condemned Trump's proposal as unconstitutional and an attempt to undermine democracy.
- While House Speaker Mike Johnson claimed Trump was merely "expressing his frustration”, as he and Senate Majority Leader John Thune stated they do not support federalising elections.
