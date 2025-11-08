Judge blocks Trump from sending troops to Portland
- A federal judge permanently blocked the Trump administration from sending National Guard troops to Portland, Oregon, ruling it failed to meet legal requirements for such action.
- U.S. District Court Judge Karin Immergut, a Trump appointee, found no evidence of a “rebellion or danger of rebellion” or that regular forces were unable to enforce the law.
- The judge's 106-page opinion stated that protests outside the Portland ICE building were largely peaceful, with only “isolated and sporadic instances of violence”.
- The decision follows a three-day trial initiated after Portland and the state of Oregon sued the administration over the deployment, which it claimed was needed to protect federal property.
- Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield welcomed the ruling, stating it holds the administration accountable to truth and the rule of law, ensuring facts guide legal application.