Judge blocks Trump from sending troops to Portland

Protesters clash with law enforcement at Portland ICE building
  • A federal judge permanently blocked the Trump administration from sending National Guard troops to Portland, Oregon, ruling it failed to meet legal requirements for such action.
  • U.S. District Court Judge Karin Immergut, a Trump appointee, found no evidence of a “rebellion or danger of rebellion” or that regular forces were unable to enforce the law.
  • The judge's 106-page opinion stated that protests outside the Portland ICE building were largely peaceful, with only “isolated and sporadic instances of violence”.
  • The decision follows a three-day trial initiated after Portland and the state of Oregon sued the administration over the deployment, which it claimed was needed to protect federal property.
  • Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield welcomed the ruling, stating it holds the administration accountable to truth and the rule of law, ensuring facts guide legal application.
