Gavin Newsom accuses Trump of ‘flouting the law’ over National Guard action

Gavin Newsom says world leaders laugh at Trump behind his back
  • A federal judge blocked the Trump administration from deploying Oregon's National Guard in Portland.
  • Donald Trump subsequently sought to send 300 members of California's National Guard to the city.
  • California Governor Gavin Newsom announced his intention to sue Trump, accusing him of “flouting the law” and using the military as “political pawns”.
  • Newsom stated that the deployment was about power, not crime, in the city Trump characterised as “war-ravaged”.
  • The White House defended Trump's actions as a lawful exercise of authority to protect federal assets and personnel in Portland.
