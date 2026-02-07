Trump takes aim at another female reporter for ‘very bad attitude’
- Donald Trump criticized Washington Post reporter Natalie Allison, calling her out for her "very bad attitude" after she questioned him on his immigration agenda.
- This incident marks the second time this week that Trump has attacked a female journalist, having previously targeted CNN's Kaitlan Collins.
- Trump deflected questions from Collins regarding the recently released Epstein files, instead complaining that she never smiles and labelling her "the worst reporter".
- He suggested Collins' perceived lack of a smile indicated she was "not telling the truth" during their exchange.
- Despite an increase in such remarks, the White House maintains Trump's comments are not gender-related, attributing them to his transparency and low public trust in the media.
