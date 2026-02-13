Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump’s ‘wrecking-ball politics’ are center stage at Munich Security Conference

US not powerful enough to survive without Nato warns German chancellor
  • World leaders at the annual security conference in Munich have been greeted with a report warning about President Donald Trump’s “destruction” of the international order.
  • The Munich Security Report 2026, titled “Under Destruction,” warns that the world has entered a period of “wrecking-ball politics.” It heavily criticizes the Trump administration, stating it is actively undermining global security structures and international law, leading to transactional deals over principled cooperation.
  • “Sweeping destruction – rather than careful reforms and policy corrections – is the order of the day,” the report reads. “The most prominent of those who promise to free their country from the existing order’s constraints and rebuild a stronger, more prosperous nation is the current US administration. As a result, more than 80 years after construction began, the US-led post-1945 international order is now under destruction.”
  • The view is widely shared in Europe and among America’s allies in Canada, Japan, and above all, Ukraine. Surveys across G7 nations indicate low public trust in governments, with no surveyed country believing the US administration's policies are beneficial for the world.
  • The report sets a discordant tone for the weekend of discussions between world powers, which will include the US.
