Trump uses NYE speech to rant about unverified fraud claims

Josh Marcus in San Francisco
Trump’s most notable moments of 2025
  • President Donald Trump used his New Year’s Eve speech at Mar-a-Lago to rant about alleged fraud in Democrat-run states, including Minnesota, California, Illinois, and New York.
  • The allegations originated from an unverified viral video claiming significant fraud at Minnesota day care centres operated by Somali-Americans.
  • In response, the administration froze federal child care funds for Minnesota, then nationwide, and investigations have been launched by Homeland Security and FBI agents.
  • Other states could soon be under investigation, Trump announced, saying: “We’re going to take back our country.”
  • State officials and the daycare owners have disputed the claims in the viral video, and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has accused the president of politicizing the issue to defund programs.
