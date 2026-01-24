Trump issues statement on Minneapolis shooting as Tim Walz urges calm
- President Donald Trump has issued a statement about Saturday’s fatal shooting after a Border Patrol agent shot and killed a 37-year-old man in Minneapolis.
- The Department of Homeland Security claims the victim, identified by The Star Tribune as Alex Pretti, approached agents with a gun and “violently resisted,” leading at least one agent to fire “defensive shots.”
- Trump echoed the defense claim on Truth Social, writing, “This is the gunman’s gun, loaded (with two additional full magazines!), and ready to go – What is that all about? Where are the local Police? Why weren’t they allowed to protect ICE Officers? The Mayor and the Governor called them off? It is stated that many of these Police were not allowed to do their job, that ICE had to protect themselves — Not an easy thing to do!”
- He went on a rant about fraud in Minnesota and Rep. Ilhan Omar and accused local leaders of inciting violence, writing, “Much of what you’re witnessing is a COVER UP for this Theft and Fraud. The Mayor and the Governor are inciting Insurrection, with their pompous, dangerous, and arrogant rhetoric!”
- Omar condemned the shooting as an “execution by immigration enforcement” while Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz urged calm but promised a full investigation as violent clashes broke out between the crowd at the shooting site and federal officers.