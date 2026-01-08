Trump defends Minneapolis ICE shooting after video shows woman being shot in head
- A woman, Renee Nicole Macklin Good, was fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in Minneapolis during a large-scale immigration enforcement operation.
- The shooting, captured on video, led to immediate public outrage and protests, with calls for ICE to withdraw from Minnesota.
- Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem defended the officer's actions, describing the incident as 'domestic terrorism' against ICE and alleging the driver attempted to run over officers. President Donald Trump made similar accusations on social media and defended ICE’s work.
- Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey strongly refuted Noem's account, calling it 'bullshit' after reviewing video evidence, and criticised the federal deployment.
- State and federal authorities are set to investigate the shooting, which marks at least the fifth death linked to the Trump administration's immigration crackdowns.