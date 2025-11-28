Trump vows to ‘permanently pause migration’ from ‘third world countries’
- The president vowed to "permanently pause" migration from "all third world countries" following the death of a National Guard member in a Washington DC shooting.
- The announcement was made after 20-year-old National Guard Sarah Beckstrom died from injuries sustained in the attack, which is believed to have been carried out by Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal.
- The president's proposals include terminating "Biden illegal admissions", removing individuals not considered a "net asset", ending federal benefits for "non-citizens", and deporting those deemed a security risk or "non-compatible with Western civilisation".
- No specific details were provided regarding which countries would be affected or the exact meaning of a "permanently pause" on migration.
- The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has already indefinitely suspended all immigration requests involving Afghan nationals in response to the incident.