Review contradicts GOP claims of widespread migrant voting fraud
- A federal review of US voter data has found no evidence of widespread voting fraud by non-citizens, contradicting frequent claims made by President Donald Trump and his allies.
- The Department of Homeland Security reviewed approximately 49.5 million voter registrations, referring about 10,000 cases for further inspection, though not all flagged individuals necessarily voted.
- States and local election departments voluntarily submitted voter records to the Department of Homeland Security for this review.
- Researchers have consistently stated there is no evidence of widespread non-citizen voting.
- Trump has previously signed an executive order requiring proof of citizenship on federal voter registration forms and has sued states to obtain sensitive voting data, citing concerns about fraudulent activity.