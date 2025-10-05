Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Judge blocks Trump policy to detain migrant children turning 18 in adult facilities

Jeff Amy
Federal Agents, several with Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), a part of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), regroup before heading out on an operation, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, in a residential neighborhood in northwest Washington.
Federal Agents, several with Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), a part of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), regroup before heading out on an operation, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, in a residential neighborhood in northwest Washington. (AP)
  • A federal judge has temporarily blocked a new administration policy to detain unaccompanied migrant children in adult facilities after they turn 18.
  • U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras issued the temporary restraining order on Saturday, ruling the policy violates a 2021 court order.
  • The 2021 order mandates that minors turning 18 be released to the least restrictive setting, unless they pose a danger to themselves or others, or are a flight risk.
  • Advocates for the children argued that the new policy would cause lasting harm, especially as many have experienced trafficking or abuse.
  • This move is part of a wider hard-line immigration agenda, which has also included offering financial incentives for migrants to return to their home countries.
