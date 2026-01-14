Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump gives heckler the middle finger during visit to Ford factory

Trump greets Ford factory workers in Michigan during tour of manufacturing plant
  • President Donald Trump was heckled by a union worker during a visit to a Ford factory in Dearborn, Michigan.
  • The heckler, identified as TJ Sabula, called Trump a “pedophile protector” in apparent reference to the administration's handling of the Epstein files.
  • Trump appeared to mouth an expletive and stick up his middle finger in response.
  • Sabula, a 40-year-old line worker, has been suspended from his job pending an investigation but said he has “no regrets whatsoever.”
  • A White House spokesperson defended Trump's reaction as “appropriate” to a “lunatic” screaming expletives.
