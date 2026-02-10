Ford worker who had heated exchange with Trump to keep job
- TJ Sabula, a Ford worker, heckled President Trump during a January visit to a Ford plant in Michigan, calling him a “pedophile protector”.
- During the exchange, Trump responded by mouthing an expletive, raising his middle finger, and telling Sabula, ”You're fired”.
- Despite the incident, Sabula has retained his job and has not faced disciplinary action, with his union, the United Auto Workers (UAW), expressing strong support.
- UAW Vice President Laura Dickerson and President Shawn Fain publicly praised Sabula for exercising his constitutional and union rights.
- Following the confrontation, crowdfunding pages raised over $800,000 for Sabula, who had expressed concerns about potential political retribution.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks