Trump ‘preparing US troops for Mexico ground invasion’ going after drug lords

Trump says drug cartels are the 'ISIS of the Western Hemisphere'
  • The Trump administration is planning military and intelligence operations on Mexican soil to target drug cartels, according to reports.
  • Personnel from the Pentagon’s Joint Special Operations Command and the CIA are reportedly in the early stages of training for these missions, which are not yet imminent.
  • Trump has designated drug cartels as foreign terrorist organisations and declared an 'armed conflict' with them, stating his government would 'just kill people' bringing drugs into the US.
  • If authorised, the covert missions could involve American personnel conducting drone strikes against suspected drug labs and cartel figures, marking a significant escalation in US anti-narcotics efforts.
  • Mexican President Claudio Sheinbaum has firmly stated that Mexico would not permit unilateral US military action on its territory, calling any invasion 'absolutely off the table'.
