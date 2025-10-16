Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump lifts lid on his first night in the White House with Melania

Trump reveals what he and Melania did on their first night in the White House
  • Donald Trump recounted his first night in the White House with Melania during a fundraiser for a new ballroom project.
  • He described the experience as "surreal" and expressed his view of the White House as a "special place" that requires care.
  • The article noted past speculation about his marriage, including reports of separate bedrooms and the Stormy Daniels affair, which Trump has denied.
  • Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records related to hush money payments, with Melania reportedly viewing the proceedings as a "disgrace".
  • The fundraiser was for a $250 million, 90,000-square-foot White House ballroom, intended for state dinners and expected to be completed before the end of his term.
